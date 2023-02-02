Bethesda recently revealed in the FAQ page for Redfall that players need to always be online when playing the game, even if they are on singleplayer.

Bethesda recently posted the official FAQ for the upcoming game. Buried within questions about the game’s release date, platforms, and more is a question about the need for online connectivity. To be exact, the question goes like this: Will playing Redfall require an online connection for single player as well as co-op? Bethesda gave the following answer to the question: A persistent online connection is required for single player and co-op. What this means is that players need to always be online when playing Redfall.

While this might not seem like much of a problem, it actually is. Players with Redfall on their laptops but no internet won’t be able to play. If your internet goes down while in singleplayer, you will most likely not be able to continue playing. This isn’t like other games where you have to launch the game online at least once before being able to play offline. The fact that they had to specify that you need a “persistent online connection” is clue enough.

One might argue that this is because of the game’s “seamless” multiplayer. Even so, needing an internet connection to play a game where multiplayer isn’t compulsory is still weird. There could be other online features that we don’t know yet that need this persistent internet connection. However, in my opinion, that’s still not enough reason to lock the game behind an internet connection. This is especially true for games like Redfall which has a singleplayer mode.

Either way, let’s just hope that Bethesda realizes the problem with this move and lets players play Redfall offline. Either that, or the features that require an internet connection better be so good that we would want to always be online.

That’s all the information we have about the game’s need for a persistent online connection. Redfall comes out on May 2, 2023, on Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, and PC. For other gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.