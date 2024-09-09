ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Reds travel to the Atlanta Braves Monday night as they are making up their rained out game from July 23rd. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Reds-Braves Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. Charlie Morton

Nick Martinez (7-6) with a 3.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 115.1 innings pitched, 93K/17BB, .258 oBA

Last Start: vs. Houston Astros: Win, 5.2 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 3 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 17 games, 5 starts, 2.74 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 49.1 innings pitched, 37K/6BB, .195 oBA

Charlie Morton (8-7) with a 4.24 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 142.1 innings pitched, 148K/55BB, .251 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Win, 5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 14 starts, 3.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 76.1 innings pitched, 78K/32BB, .266 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Braves Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +134

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Reds vs. Braves

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Martinez has been a pretty good pitcher for the Reds this season. He started out of the bullpen, but he is a very capable starter, as well. His numbers are good overall, but they are great on the road. This should not come as a surprise considering Cincinnati is very hitter friendly. When Martinez is pitching in a ballpark that does not help the hitters so much, he is one of the better starters. With this game in Atlanta, I would not be surprised to see Martinez go six strong innings. If he can do this, the Reds will win.

The Reds were able to win the first two games of the series against the Braves. They did so in impressive fashion, as well. Cincinnati outscored the Braves 13-5 in those two games. Their hitting and pitching were both great in the wins. The Reds had 11 extra base hits in those two wins. Charlie Morton will give up his hits, so the Reds have a chance to put up some more runs. As long as they can put up those runs, the Reds will win this game.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have Charlie Morton on the mound, and he is very good when on. Well Morton has been on lately. In his last five starts, Morton has a 3.25 ERA, and the Braves are 4-1 in those games. Morton has been able to strike batters out at a high rate in those games, as well. The Reds will strike out, and they will swing and miss at pitches in the zone. Morton just has to attack the zone, and he will get the Reds out in this game.

The Braves are going to have to rely on their pitching in this game. Expect Martinez to have a good game, so Morton just has to match it. As mentioned, Morton is pitching well, so he should be able to pitch well Monday night. Along with that, the Braves have an awesome bullpen. They are third in the MLB in bullpen ERA, and they do not allow a lot of hits. If Morton can get to the sixth or seventh inning with the lead, the Braves will win this game.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick

This should end up being a pitchers duel, so there will not be a lot of scoring. In close games, the bullpens are almost always the deciding factor. I like the Braves bullpen a lot better. I will take Atlanta to win this game.

Final Reds-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-158)