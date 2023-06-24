There is no clear-cut best team in the mediocre division that is the NL Central, but the Cincinnati Reds are making their case. After all, there is no hotter team in all of MLB than the Reds, winners of 12 games in a row after holding off the hard-charging Atlanta Braves, 11-10, on Friday night.

And in winning 12 games straight, the Reds made some eye-popping history that hasn't been achieved by any major league team since the 19th century. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Reds' 12-game winning streak is the longest for any team that lost 100 or more games the season prior since the Louisville Colonels tallied the feat in 1890.

Simply put, this turnaround for the Reds is quite remarkable. Perhaps this will be the beginning of a sustainable push for them to become a playoff contender, as their top prospects have begun to break out. In particular, Elly De La Cruz has been tearing the cover off the baseball, going 4-5 with 4 runs batted in in their most recent victory.

It's not quite clear yet, however, just how sustainable this run is for the Reds. But for now, they'll be riding high on this success, especially when it continues to give them separation from the NL Central pack. What they will be setting their sights on at the moment will be breaking the franchise's record winning streak of 14 that they set in 1899.

Extending the winning streak will not be easy for the Reds, however, as they will be facing the Atlanta Braves for their next two games.