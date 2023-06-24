Elly De La Cruz is the hottest player in the MLB right now, and the Cincinnati Reds rookie showed exactly why on Friday as he made MLB history in front of the home fans in Ohio.

Against the Atlanta Braves, De La Cruz became the first player ever in the World Series era (since 1903) to record at least 20 hits, five stolen bases and three home runs in a player's first 15 career games, per ESPN Stats & Info. He entered the contest with 18 hits, six stolen bases and two homers, though it didn't take long for him to breach the 20-hit and three-HR mark during Friday's meeting.

De La Cruz has been sensational for the Reds, and he's a big reason why Cincinnati has established itself as a favorite to come out on top of the NL Central.

Even Joey Votto had nothing but immense praises for Elly De La Cruz when the Reds' veteran slugger talked about the rookie and his incredible run recently, sharing that the 21-year-old is unlike any player he has ever seen before.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He's the best runner I've ever seen, and he has the most power I've ever seen. And he has the strongest arm I've ever seen. He has a chance to be something spectacular…I can not wait to see him in a Home Run Derby,” Votto said as he gushed about the Reds rookie.

The crazy stat line wasn't the only record De La Cruz made against the Braves. He also hit the Reds' first cycle since 1989, joining Cliff Heathcote and Gary Ward as the only players in AL and NL history to have a cycle within their first 15 career games.

What a day for Elly, indeed.