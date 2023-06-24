The legacy of Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz continues to grow. It's well known the infielder is off to a torrid start in his big league career and he took things to another level on Friday night against the Atlanta Braves. De La Cruz hit for the cycle, becoming the first Red to do so since 1989. The most epic part? He legged out a triple to complete the epic feat just over two weeks after making his MLB debut.

Elly De La Cruz hits for the cycle in just his 15th career game – the 3rd-fewest since 1900. (MLB X @@BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/iudIauLEog — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2023

The Reds are also on a 12-game winning streak now and baseball fans are absolutely loving De La Cruz, a true five-tool player with ridiculous power, bat speed, and athleticism. Here are some of the best reactions to the Dominican completing the cycle versus one of the best teams in the show.

Elly De La Cruz is nuts — Brian (Vogey Appreciator) (@BrianC___) June 24, 2023

Elly de La Cruz setting the world on fire tonight 😮‍💨 #Reds — Annie Sabo (@anniesabo_) June 24, 2023

I don't know if I've ever seen a baseball player like Elly De La Cruz. He's built like an NBA small forward, runs like an Olympic sprinter, and drops bombs like Babe Ruth. Seven tool player. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) June 24, 2023

Elly De La Cruz is absolutely electric — shane (@Shanee_Smith_) June 24, 2023

This fan is loving Elly De La Cruz but shamed him for playing for a franchise like the Reds:

Elly De La Cruz has played in 15 MLB games.. and he hit for the cycle tonight🤯 Some of the greatest hitters of all time never completed a cycle in their entire career. This kid is insane,it's a shame he plays in Cincy. — D (@drhat87) June 24, 2023

elly de la cruz might be the most exciting offensive player ever — real geeker (@imdownbadd) June 24, 2023

Electrifying is probably the best word to explain what he's doing right now. Aside from making franchise history, De La Cruz is the youngest player to hit for the cycle since 1972 and only the third to do it within his first 15 MLB appearances, per ESPN Stats & Info. Insane.

Heading into the series opener, De La Cruz was slashing .321 with two homers, four doubles, and a triple. He's also displayed his wheels, swiping six bags. This kid is truly the real deal and could very well be a cornerstone in Cincy.

The Reds are sitting in first place in the National League Central and it's clear Elly De La Cruz has injected their offense with life.

You love to see it.