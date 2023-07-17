The Cincinnati Reds became one of the best stories in baseball thanks to the electrifying play of Elly De La Cruz. However, the team is currently on a four-game losing streak. And it appears Cincinnati is going back to the prospect well to try and right the ship.

The Reds are reportedly set to promote infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand, according to The Athletic. A corresponding move is needed, as Cincinnati's 26-man active roster is full.

The Reds acquired Encarnacion-Strand at last season's trade deadline. Cincinnati traded Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Encarnacion-Strand, Spencer Steer, and Steve Hajjar. Cincinnati traded Hajjar to the Cleveland Guardians this winter.

Encarnacion-Strand turned in an impressive performance during spring training. He led the Reds in hits, home runs, RBI, and OPS. Furthermore, he maintained a .577 batting average through 12 games this past spring.

The 23-year-old Reds prospect began the season on the injured list. When he got to Triple-A, he tore it up. Encarnacion-Strand maintained a slash line of 331/.405/.637 in 67 games. Furthermore, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 62 for Triple-A Louisville.

Encarnacion-Strand likely sees time at either corner infield spot in the big leagues. He primarily played first base in Triple-A. And when Joey Votto serves as the team's designated hitter, that's where the 23-year-old likely plays.

However, he also has experience at the hot corner. When Jonathan India serves as the designated hitter, perhaps Encarnacion-Strand takes his spot at third base for those games.

Encarnacion-Strand is set to be the 12th player promoted by the Reds this season. We've seen the kind of impact players like De La Cruz and lefty pitcher Andrew Abbott have had so far. Let's see if Encarnacion-Strand can make a similar impact.