The Cincinnati Reds have been unexpectedly competitive in the National League Central this season, as they sit just a half-game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the division. Despite that, one of their key players in Jonathan India has been involved in trade rumors ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, thanks in large part to a big crowd of middle infield players leading the Reds resurgence this season.

India has been having a decent season for Cincinnati (.251 BA, 14 HR, 52 RBI, 12 SB, .744 OPS), but with the emergence of younger guys such as Spencer Steer, Matt McClain, and Elly De La Cruz, India is beginning to get boxed out of the lineup a bit. However, India was placed on the injured list on Sunday afternoon with left foot plantar fasciitis, all but ruling out a trade involving him with the deadline just days away.

The #Reds today recalled from Triple-A Louisville OF Stuart Fairchild and placed on the 10-day injured list, retro to Saturday, 2B Jonathan India (left foot plantar fasciitis). pic.twitter.com/c3SrbEUbjV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 30, 2023

The likelihood of India getting traded was fairly low, but this still could present a bit of a roadblock for the Reds with the trade deadline creeping up. The good news, at least from India's perspective, is that the injury he is dealing with is minor, and he believes that he can make a quick return to the field to help Cincinnati with their playoff push.

Via C. Trent Rosecrans:

“India is optimistic he can return in 9 days. Said he’s been dealing with it for a month, intensified Friday.”

Since India is sticking around, the Reds will be hoping that he can return in this quick timetable so that he can help them with their playoff push. This may not be what Cincy was hoping for, but with India hitting the shelf and not getting moved, the two sides will hopefully be able to put these rumors behind them and make a run for a playoff spot over the final few months of the season once he returns.