Elly De La Cruz has been one of the brightest spots of the Cincinnati Reds incredible 2023 season, and he showcased exactly why in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the third inning, De La Cruz absolutely hammered a baseball and it ended up going 456 feet and it left the Brewers stadium. De La Cruz has provided a lot of highlights this season, and this was one of his best.

Elly De La Cruz blasts a 456-foot homer OUT of the stadium 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WoGZ3bz3jA — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 25, 2023

Because of plays like this from Elly De La Cruz and the rest of the team, the Reds are currently .5 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central. Monday's game is the first in a three-game series between the two that is critical with the way the division race is heating up.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before the season started, the Reds were not expected to be competing for the division crown. Now, Cincinnati is 55-46 and firmly in the playoff picture. The Reds are also one of the most exciting teams in baseball because of the electrifying plays from De La Cruz. Perhaps his best highlight of the season came a few weeks ago when he stole second, third, and then home. Even people that don't like baseball can see the excitement in a sequence like that.

Reds fans have to be thrilled with how the team is looking right now. The division race is going to be tight, and even if the Reds don't end up winning it, they still should have a good shot at getting a wild card spot. At the end of the day, Reds fans don't care how the team gets into the playoffs as long as they get in. If Cincinnati keeps getting this level of play out of De La Cruz, the playoffs will certainly be within reach.