Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds has established himself as one of the most exciting young players in baseball since he was called up to the major leagues, and he made an incredible play on Wednesday by firing a 99.8 mph relay throw to home plate to gun down Wilmer Flores of the San Francisco Giants by a good margin.

ELLY THREW THIS BALL 99.8 MPH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iAElcf3qZR — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 20, 2023

Luis Matos of the Giants hit a ball to the wall in left center, and it seemed like it would plate a run. That was until Elly De La Cruz fired the ball home. As expected baseball fans were loving the play from De La Cruz, let's get to some of the best reactions to this absolute missile of a throw.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ 99.8 MPH THROW THAT’S THE FASTEST-TRACKED ASSIST BY AN INFIELDER UNDER STATCAST (2015) BREAKING HIS OWN RECORD — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 20, 2023

fastest-tracked assists by infielders under Statcast (2015): Today Elly De La Cruz: 99.8 mph

7/16/23 Elly De La Cruz: 97.9 mph

7/14/22 Oneil Cruz: 97.8 mph

9/20/20 Fernando Tatis Jr.: 97.3 mph

9/18/21 Fernando Tatis Jr.: 96.8 mph

6/20/22 Oneil Cruz: 96.7 mph https://t.co/LaGTcVDn3s — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) July 20, 2023

Serious question why hasn’t Elly De La Cruz tried pitching? pic.twitter.com/PhltEWUKUn — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) July 20, 2023

Position players pitching is mostly unwatchable, but I'd love to see Elly de la Cruz give it a go. https://t.co/pgj1p3AQGU — A Boy Named Sue (@greggorox) July 20, 2023

For De La Cruz to be on the list of fastest thrown balls by infielders twice according to Statcast already is a crazy accomplishment.

The Reds were not expected to do much this season, but their young talent has emerged and made them competitive in the National League Central. De La Cruz has been a big part of that. It will be interesting to see if they can make the playoffs. It would be an exciting team for fans to watch.

The Reds sit 2.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the division as things stand. The Reds had a tough start to the year, but since calling up De La Cruz, they have proven to be a better team. It appears Cincinnati has a foundational player for its next competitive team.