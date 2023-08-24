The Cincinnati Reds are making a run at the playoffs with a team comprised of rookies and other young players with a few veterans sprinkled in. They are adding another veteran bat late in the season with the addition of Trey Mancini.

The Reds have added Mancini but will bring him in on a minor-league contract, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. The 31-year-old provides more right-handed hitting, which Cincinnati needs with Stuart Fairchild and Kevin Newman on the injured list.

Trey Mancini spent this season with the Chicago Cubs but was not very effective and was designated for assignment on the day of the trade deadline and then released. In 263 plate appearances, he posted a slash line of .234/.299/.336 with a career-high 29.7 percent strikeout percentage and a career-low 1.5 percent home run percentage. He tallied 55 hits, 28 RBI and four home runs.

With the Reds, Mancini doesn’t need to return to his previous form as a star hitter. The likes of Elly De La Cruz, Matt McClain, Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl and more have helped Cincinnati contend for the postseason. The collection of young studs has done a lot of the heavy lifting and has to keep going in order to get Cincy into the postseason.

The Reds are currently 3.5 games back from the Milwaukee Brewers for the lead in the National League Central and clinging to the final NL Wild Card spot in a crowded race. They are within one game of the Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants and are just two games up from the Miami Marlins.