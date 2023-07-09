Elly De La Cruz continues to showcase more lighting than a thunderstorm. The Cincinnati Reds shortstop/third baseman is becoming one of MLB's biggest stars for his unreal speed, power and energy. He wrote his name into the history books yet again with an amazing feat of base stealing against the division rival Milwaukee Brewers.

After hitting a single in the top of the seventh inning, De La Cruz stole every single base, a feat not seen in decades. His steal of home plate, his 16th stolen base in 29 games, gave the Reds a 7-5 lead. Cincinnati would add another run before securing their eighth win in their last 10 games.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023

De La Cruz also had two hits, two runs and an RBI in the Reds' win over the Brewers. He explained that, on his mad dash toward him, he took advantage of Brewers pitcher Elvis Peguero not paying attention to steal home, according to Joe Totoraitis of the Associated Press.

“I kept checking on him, checking on him to see if he was going to go back or if he was checking on me or anything like that,” De La Cruz said through a translator, via AP. “When I saw him walk back to the mound, he was at kind of at a slow pace. He didn't look back over there at third, so I decided there to go.”

De La Cruz has simply been amazing since being called up. The Reds' youngster strikes out a lot and doesn’t draw many walks but he is still a nightmare for defenses and pitchers to deal with. He has a slash line of .328/.366/.533 along with 40 hits and four home runs so far this season. Few players are as exciting to watch as him.

Reds fans have been dormant for years as their team fell deeper into sadness and the team management built the team cheaply. Elly De La Cruz has made one of the most iconic teams in baseball exciting and good again. The rival of the team is the effort of many people but De La Cruz has been the lightning rod bringing the energy back to Cincinnati.