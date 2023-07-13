The hype around the Cincinnati Reds, who lost 100 games last season and now lead the NL Central at the All-Star break, can largely be attributed to one man: rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz.

De La Cruz has had such an incredible impact that he is already garnering superstar comparisons to some of the league's greatest shortstops. But Reds teammate Joey Votto, a Toronto native who is never afraid to think outside the box, had a different superstar athlete comparison in mind: former Toronto Raptors star Vince Carter.

“Every single day, I tuned in, we tuned in, the city tuned in, he did something special. And that is exactly who he reminds me of,” Votto told The Athletic. “He reminds me of Vinsanity, Air Canada Carter. We’re going to have to come up with some sweet nicknames for him because the dude is worthy of anything you give him.”

De La Cruz, 21, may be short on nicknames for the time being, but he's produced no shortage of incredible moments since he was called up to the big leagues. In a game against the Atlanta Braves on June 23rd, he hit for the cycle, the first since 1989 for the Reds. Against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 8th, De La Cruz became the first player since 1919 to steal second, third, and home in the same inning.

Elly De La Cruz's blazing speed on the basepaths has been a game-changer for the Reds. He's already stolen 16 bases in just 30 games, and the Reds now lead the league in stolen bases per game after finishing 24th in the same category last year.

Votto might be on to something. De La Cruz reaching base is pretty similar to prime Vince Carter getting the ball on a breakaway: the only thing you can do is expect the unexpected.