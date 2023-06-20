Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz has become one of the most exciting players in the majors in just a short amount of time. His speed is out of this world, and he has become an everyday player for the Reds.

On Monday, veteran slugger Joey Votto made his long-awaited season debut after suffering an injury, and he hit a home run in his return. Then, he raved about what he has seen from De La Cruz, and hearing words like this from a franchise legend should be pleasing to the Reds youngster.

“He's the best runner I've ever seen, and he has the most power I've ever seen. And he has the strongest arm I've ever seen. He has a chance to be something spectacular…I can not wait to see him in a Home Run Derby.”

That certainly is high praise for De la Cruz, and the Reds have loved everything he has brought to the team so far. At the same time, they are hanging on to first place in the National League Central and are just above the Milwaukee Brewers.

Elly De La Cruz has played just a handful of games for the Reds, but he is hitting .217 with a home run, five RBI, and six stolen bases and is just a joy to watch. If what Joey Votto is saying is even remotely close, De La Cruz will be an All-Star and an MVP candidate for years to come in the MLB, and he could become the next face of the franchise in Cincinnati.