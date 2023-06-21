There are many overused cliches fans can try to use to describe the Cincinnati Reds' magical run, but they would be doing a disservice to the uniqueness of their historic turnaround. This club deserves to stand on their own after these last couple weeks.

Cincinnati withstood a late flurry from the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night, winning at home, 8-6, for their 10th consecutive victory. That stellar mark ties the franchise for the third-longest streak by a team coming off a 100-loss season (62-100 in 2022), according to ESPN Stats & Info. The Reds will match the 1890 Louisville Colonels- yeah, you heard that right- if they can go for 12 in a row.

This sudden change in fortune just got a bit more special and improbable. And that was a high bar to clear after Joey Votto's momentous return Monday night. Somehow, everything is just clicking. By no means is this a rag-tag bunch, though. No, this feels more like a promising roster that is coming of age well ahead of schedule.

Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz continues to dazzle fans, launching a third-inning solo shot in Great American Ballpark to continue a hot start to his MLB career. Breakout center fielder TJ Friedl blasted a three-run bomb in his own right and enjoyed a four-hit night. A 7-1 lead through five proved insurmountable, with Cincy (39-35) staying a half-game in front of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

The good times will not last forever. Bad news already hit the franchise and its fans when starting pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday. But none of that seems relevant at all right now. The Reds are electrifying an entire city and redefining what is possible for a small-market, last-place club going into next season.