The Cincinnati Reds are on a roll and have just been given an emotional lift by the return of veteran Joey Votto to the roster. Votto made his 2023 MLB season debut Monday night and immediately made his presence felt at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI plus a walk to help Cincinnati score a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies at home.

Following the game, Joey Votto was emotional when he spoke about how much he appreciated the reception he got from Reds fans and the support they showed him heading into his first game back after a long while.

“I have to say thank you to the Reds fans, everyone in Cincinnati, any Reds fan out there that gave me so much love and support today. This is your team and I know that all you want is for us to play well, for us to earn that championship you deserve. For you to support me with such a hot team for me to rejoin, and for you to support me in doing that, it means a great deal to me. I'm so glad to be back and so good to get a win today.”

Joey Votto had been away from the big leagues for 10 months prior to Monday's showdown against the Rockies, as he underwent surgeries to his biceps and rotator cuff and spent time recovering and rehabbing. With Votto coming up big offensively, the Reds have extended their win streak to nine games and supplanted the Milwaukee Brewers atop the National League Central Division.

The 39-year-old Joey Votto could be playing in his final season with the Reds. Cincinnati has a club option on him worth $20 million in the 2024 MLB season and a $7 million buyout option in the coming offseason.