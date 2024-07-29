The Seattle Mariners recently made the decision to place infielder Ty France on waivers. The move was fairly surprising as France was an All-Star in 2022. However, the infielder has struggled so far in 2024. Perhaps he will get back on track with a fresh start, as it was revealed on Monday that France has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds announced the acquisition of France along with cash considerations in exchange for catching prospect Andruw Salcedo. Cincinnati is currently five games under .500 and in last place in the National League Central. The Reds are underperforming and will likely sell as the MLB trade deadline draws near.

Nevertheless, the Reds decided to acquire France.

Ty France joins Reds

France was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2019 but was later traded to the Mariners during the 2020 season.

France hit over .300 in 23 games for Seattle in 2020. After making a strong first impression, France played in 152 games for the Mariners in 2021. He impressed as well, hitting .291 with an .813 OPS. France would end up being selected to his first All-Star team in 2022 as mentioned earlier.

He underperformed in 2023, though. And the same can be said for his 2024 season so far. France is currently slashing just .223/.312/.350/.662 across 88 games played.

France will be missed in Seattle. The Reds are adding a player with a fairly high-ceiling and a proven MLB track record. Still, the move is surprising to say the least. He only has one year of team control remaining before entering free agency. If the Reds continue to struggle, they could trade France during the offseason or before next year's trade deadline.

Regardless, France is set for his next chapter in the big leagues. The Reds are hopeful that France can find his footing in Cincinnati.