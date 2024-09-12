ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Sonny Gray heads to the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Reds-Cardinals Projected Starters

Jakob Junis vs. Sonny Gray

Jakob Junis (4-0) with a 2.82 ERA and a .92 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Junis went five innings, giving up one hit and one walk. He would not give up a run but took the no-decision as the Reds lost to the Mets.

2024 Road Splits: In 11 appearances and one start on the road, Junis is 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA and a .265 opponent batting average.

Sonny Gray (12-9) with a 3.84 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP

Last Start: Gray went seven innings in his previous start, giving up four hits and a walk. He would allow one run and take the no-decision as the Cardinals beat the Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: Gray is 8-5 at home in 14 starts with a 2.63 ERA and a .202 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Cardinals Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +142

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Reds vs. Cardinals

Time: 1:15 PM ET/ 10:15 AM PT

TV: BSOH/NSMW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .231 this year with 19 home runs and 86 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 24 bases with 67 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .260 on the year with 23 home runs and 65 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 64 bases and scored 96 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .243 with a .349 on-base percentage. India has 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 77 runs scored.

TJ Friedl has been driving in runs as of late. He is hitting just .227 in the last week with six RBIs and four runs scored. Ty France has also been hitting great. He is hitting .407 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top bats in the last week is Elly De La Cruz. He is hitting .240 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, three stolen bases, and five runs scored. The Reds are hitting .218 in the last week with four home runs and 24 runs scored in seven games.

Current members of the Reds have 67 career at-bats against Sonny Gray. They have hit .284 against Gray. Elly De La Cruz is four for six with two doubles, a triple, and a home run with two RBIs. Further, Ty France is two of nine with an RBI. Amed Rosario has the most experience, going six for 21 with an RBI, while Spencer Steer is just 3-5 but has two home runs and five RBIs.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 24th in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .271 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs while scoring 64 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 59 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .268 with a .319 on-base percentage this year. He has 15 home runs with 64 RBIs while scoring 63 times this year.

The Cardinals have been struggling at the plate in the last week. Jordan Walker has led the team in RBIs in the last week. He is hitting just .143 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Pedro Pages is hitting .222 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Nolan Arrenado is hitting well. He is hitting .313 in the last week with two runs scored. Still, his only extra-base hit is a double and does not have an RBI. The Cardinals are hitting just .181 in the last week with two runs scored and ten RBIs.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Sonny Gray has been up and down in his last seven starts. He has five starts giving up two or fewer runs. Still, he has two games giving up five or more runs in two of his starts. The Cardinals have gone just 3-4 in his last seven starts though. Still, the Cardinals are scoring just two runs per game as of late. The Reds have not been scoring great as of late in the last week either. They have scored just over three runs per game. With Sonny Gray on the mound, expect this to be a lower-scoring game. Take the under in this one.

Final Reds-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Under 7.5 (-110)