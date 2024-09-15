ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rhett Lowder will take the mound for the Reds in their series finale with the Twins on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Twins prediction and pick.

Reds-Twins Projected Starters

Rhett Lowder vs. David Festa

Rhett Lowder (1-1) with a 0.59 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Rhett Lowder allowed five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Cardinals on Tuesday.

2024 Road Splits: Rhett Lowder has been as sharp on the road in limited action with a 0.00 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in just 5 innings pitched.

David Festa (2-6) with a 5.08 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: David Festa allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over four innings in a loss to the Angels on Monday.

2024 Home Splits: David Festa has had a rough time at home where he is 0-4 with a 6.15 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Twins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +142

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Reds vs. Twins

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rhett Lowder and the Cincinnati Reds are poised to upset David Festa and the Minnesota Twins on the road this Sunday, despite being the underdogs. Lowder, the Reds' top pitching prospect, has been impressive since his recent call-up, boasting a stellar 0.59 ERA in his first two major league starts. His polished arsenal, featuring a well-commanded fastball and two plus secondary pitches, has already proven effective against big league hitters.

The Reds' offense, while inconsistent at times, has shown flashes of brilliance this season. They rank in the top 10 in runs scored and home runs, with dynamic players like Elly De La Cruz leading the charge. De La Cruz's speed on the basepaths (leading the majors with 99 stolen bases) could be a game-changer against the Twins' defense.

On the other side, David Festa has struggled to find consistency for the Twins this season, carrying a 5.08 ERA into Sunday's matchup. While he's shown potential with his 6-foot-6 frame and good extension on his fastball, his secondary pitches have been hit-or-miss. The Reds' lineup, with its mix of power and speed, could exploit these weaknesses.

Additionally, the Twins have been mediocre in interleague play this season, sporting a 16-24 record against National League opponents. This suggests they may have difficulty adjusting to the Reds' style of play.

While the Twins hold the home-field advantage, the Reds have proven to be road warriors this season, with a respectable 37-38 record away from Great American Ball Park. Lowder's poise and the Reds' offensive firepower should be enough to overcome the Twins' home-field edge and secure a crucial victory in their push for a wild card spot.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Festa and the Minnesota Twins are poised to secure a crucial victory against Rhett Lowder and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, despite being on the road. Festa, who has shown flashes of brilliance this season, is primed for a breakout performance against the struggling Reds lineup.

Festa's recent outings have demonstrated his growing confidence and command on the mound. In his last start against the Rays, he struck out seven batters over five two-run innings, showcasing his ability to dominate opposing hitters. His improved slider has become a weapon, complementing his already effective fastball-changeup combination.

The Twins' offense, which has been heating up lately, should provide ample run support for Festa. They've scored at least six runs in 10 of their last 14 games, indicating a potent lineup that can exploit the inexperienced Lowder.

While Lowder has impressed in his brief major league stint, posting a 0.59 ERA in his first two starts, he's yet to face a lineup as formidable as the Twins'. The pressure of a crucial late-season game on the road could prove challenging for the rookie pitcher.

Additionally, the Twins have been solid at home this season, boasting a 41-33 record. Their playoff experience and veteran leadership give them an edge in high-stakes situations like this.

Festa's ability to generate swings and misses, particularly with his changeup against both righties and lefties, should keep the Reds' hitters off-balance. Combined with the Twins' offensive firepower and home-field advantage, Festa and the Twins are well-positioned to secure a victory in this important matchup.

Final Reds-Twins Prediction & Pick

In a compelling Sunday matchup, the Minnesota Twins are favored to edge out the Cincinnati Reds in a closely contested game. David Festa's recent form and the Twins' potent offense should prove decisive against the talented but inexperienced Rhett Lowder. Expect Festa to pitch six solid innings, allowing just two runs while striking out seven. The Twins' bats will come alive in the middle innings, with Carlos Correa and Royce Lewis each driving in key runs. While Lowder will show flashes of his potential, the pressure of a road game against a playoff-contending team will lead to a few costly mistakes as the Twins end this series with a win at home.

Final Reds-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-168), Under 8.5 (+100)