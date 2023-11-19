At a recent event, actress Nicole Kidman said that Season 3 of Big Little Lies will be coming soon at some point.

If you're a fan of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman has stated that Season 3 is on the way.

The actress was onstage at a Ladies Professional Golf Association QA event in Naples, Florida, E! News says. Deux Moi also shared it.

Nicole Kidman addresses Big Little Lies Season 3

“I loved Big Little Lies,” Kidman said onstage. She continued, “Because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children, and I was thinking I was going to retire. And then this situation came along where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

Regarding Season 3, she said, “And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The news is bound to make fans happy, who haven't had any new episodes since 2019.

Big Little Lies is based on a Liane Moriarty novel that was published in 2014 and stars Kidman, Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley. They're all in Monterey, California, living as influential moms.

The show's executive producer, Bruna Papandrea, hinted at the return earlier this year, according to Deadline.

“I've been thinking about it a lot lately,” Papandrea said. “I do believe a lot of people feel the way I do, which is to find a way at some point to continue.”

As for production or further details on Big Little Lies Season 3, nothing more is released. Hopefully, Nicole Kidman keeps us all in the loop as fans anxiously await new episodes.