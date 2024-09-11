Former USC football star Reggie Bush is one of many former athletes who lives like a king. However, Bush's Los Angeles mansion almost got invaded on Tuesday night.

Bush stopped the invasion himself, via TMZ Sports.

“Reggie Bush's L.A.-area mansion was nearly invaded Tuesday night … but TMZ Sports has learned the former Heisman Trophy winner's quick actions helped stop the crime before it really began,” the outlet reported. “It all went down at around 11 PM in Encino … when our sources say at least one person smashed out one of the windows at Bush's multi-million-dollar home. We're told the ex-USC Trojans running back was at the pad when the attempted break-in happened … and when he immediately yelled — the suspect(s) fled the area.”

Nobody was injured during the incident, although police discovered broken glass near the house's back entrance.

Reggie Bush and his mansion came out relatively unscathed

Bush was lucky he snuffed out the perpetrators, as he had a lot to lose in his $5.65 million home, via Celeb Realty.