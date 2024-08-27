Former USC football star Reggie Bush has his portrait back in the Heisman House. The former Trojans star is getting fully reinstated as a Heisman Trophy winner both formally and now informally, following his portrait's return. Bush released video on X, formerly Twitter, of him putting his portrait on the wall. It is part of an ad for Nissan.

Bush vacated his Heisman Trophy after USC football was accused of violating NCAA rules during his time there. Bush allegedly received impermissible benefits. He won the prestigious award in 2005, but went more than a decade without it after returning the trophy. Bush was not allowed to attend events with fellow Heisman Trophy winners, but those privileges are returned to Bush.

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” said Michael Comerford in April, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust, per NFL.com. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

What Reggie Bush did for USC football

Bush helped USC football go to the national championship game in 2005. The team lost to Texas football and quarterback Vince Young, in one of the most entertaining college football games in recent memory.

That season, Bush amassed more than 2,000 total yards from scrimmage. He scored 18 touchdowns. He received 784 first-place votes for the Heisman, which were the fifth most in history, per NFL.com.

Before that Heisman season, Bush helped USC football win the BCS national championship during the 2004 campaign. That year, Bush's teammate Matt Leinart won the Heisman.

Bush went on to the NFL, where he wasn't able to replicate the success he had with USC football. The running back played for the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He won a Super Bowl while playing with the Saints during the 2009 campaign.