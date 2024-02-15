Reggie Miller, a Hall-Of-Famer in Pro Basketball, has signed a multi-year extension to remain a commentator for NBA on TNT.

According to an announcement by TNT Sports, NBA on TNT commentator Reggie Miller has inked a multiyear extension with Ton Thursday. Miller will continue to be on NBA coverage for the foreseeable future, being one of the preeminent commentators on the network's NBA coverage. Ironically, his extension happens days before the start of NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

I’ve been lucky enough to have two constants in my adult life: 18 years with the Indiana Pacers and 19+ years with TNT Sports. Excited to be back and proud to be part of this amazing TEAM, let’s keep chasing history together,” Miller said in a statement announcing his extension.

Nate Smeltz, SVP of talent relations & global communications at TNT Sports. said of Miller's extension, “We’re so fortunate to have Reggie as a part of our TNT Sports family. There is no finer ambassador for the NBA and everything we bring with our coverage of the league, and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship for many years to come.”

Miller had a Hall-of-Fame career with the Indiana Pacers from 1987–2005. He was the face of the organization, battling with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and other Eastern Conference contenders during his career in the 1990s. In the 199-2000 season, he led the Pacers to the NBA Finals where the Lakers won the series 4-2. He retired as the top three-point shooter in history, hitting 2,560 three-pointers in his career.

Immediately upon retirement, he joined the NBA on TNT commentary team in August 2005. He also joined the Tuner and CBS joint coverage of the March Madness tournament in 2011. Expect to hear Miller on the call for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at 8 PM EST.