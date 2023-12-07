Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D-GA) is supporting HBCUs by introducing a bill to give massive grants to young, prospective entrepreneurs.

Nikema Williams, a democratic representative from Georgia, recently introduced a bill providing aid to HBCU entrepreneurs. Named the Minority Entrepreneurship Grant Program Act of 2023, the bipartisan bill is strictly aimed at HBCU students and other minority-centered universities. The program will nestle inside of the Small Business Administration and will provide grants beginning at $250,000 for minority universities with young entrepreneurs.

Williams got support from both sides of the aisle on the legislation. Republican representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania is a co-sponsor of the bill, along with Democratic representatives Alma Adams (North Carolina), Dwight Evans (Pennsylvania), and Norma Torres (California).

“[Atlanta is] at the bottom of the list for the racial wealth gap, and, so now, as someone in a position of power, I have the opportunity to put policies in place that we can actually change that,” Williams said.

Williams is looking to capitalize on the recent growth of Black businesses and entrepreneurship. Between 2017 and 2020, there was a 14% increase in the number of total businesses with majority Black ownership, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. Those businesses brought in $141.1 billion, which was an 11% increase from 2017.

Of course, other people are suspicious of the increase in Black success. The American Alliance for Equal Rights sued Fearless Fund, a venture capital organization, for “discriminating” against non-Black women. Williams had a succinct response towards the nay-sayers.

“I can't base what I'm doing to serve my constituents on what might happen in the future,” she said. “What I know is the need today is that Black and brown businesses need access to capital.”