The new Retro Bowl College Update is out on both Android and iOS, which improves the quality of recruiting, among many other things. This update also implements fixes for several issues and problems in other areas of the game. This includes, scheduling, league setup, and name editing, among many other improvements. Without further ado, let's check out the latest update Patch Notes for Retro Bowl College.

Retro Bowl College Update Patch Notes – Full List of Improvements

Platform: iOS & Android – version 0.9.19

Fix for recruitment class quality resetting immediately after a data upgrade

Fix for edited names needing to be reconfirmed or not appearing until after a save was reloaded

Fix for a problem where performing the data upgrade could create a blank record for the previous year's OVR history stats

Fix for the incorrect year displaying for January games on the pre-game screen

Improvements to the scheduling

Fix for problems with the newly added teams when copying editor data from an-old style league setup to a new-style league setup.

Perhaps the biggest improvement in this update comes to recruiting quality. Specifically, the developers fixed the recruitment class quality resetting after a data upgrade. Now they shouldn't change afterwards, keeping your experience consistent. But that's not all the latest update seeks to improve on.

Furthermore, the new update makes several fixes in other areas. Firstly, they introduced a fix for edited names that needed to be reconfirmed after a save reloaded. Sometimes these changes wouldn't appear, but that should no longer be an issue. Additionally, the developers made an improvement to scheduling, which should hopefully deliver a more exciting seasonal experience.

Other improvements include fixes for a display issue during January games on the pre-game screen.

Lastly, the update included a fix for problems with the newly added teams. This usually occurred when copying editor data from an old league setup to a new one. However, this should no longer be an issue for newly added teams moving forward.

