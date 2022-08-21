Rhys Ifans’ net worth in 2022 is $12.5 million. Ifans is a popular actor and musician. In terms of acting, he has appeared in notable films such as Notting Hill, Nanny McPhee Returns, Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part I, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. As a musician, Ifans has performed as part of rock bands including Super Furry Animals and The Peth. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Rhys Ifans’ net worth in 2022.

Rhys Ifans’ Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $12.5 million

This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Rhys Ifans was born in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, Wales. Ifans attended Ysgol Pentrecelyn before moving to Ysgol Maes Garmon for his secondary education. Due to his interest in drama, he also took acting classes at Theatr Clwyd. Ifans also underwent training in Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He eventually graduated from Guildhall School in 1997.

With Ifans pursuing an acting career, he initially performed at the Royal National Theater in London and the Royal Exchange Theater in Manchester. Aside from performing in theater, Ifans portrayed various TV roles. He appeared in series such as Slac yn Dynn, Spatz, Rhag Pob Brad, Nightshift, Screen Two, Shakespeare Shorts, The Sin Eater, and Trial & Retribution.

Ifans made his film debut in 1996, where he portrayed Griffiths in the movie August. A year later, Ifans gained traction after his performance in Swansea-based film, Twin Town. While his performance here was great, Ifans turned heads internationally after his memorable supporting role in the romantic comedy film Notting Hill. Portraying the character Spike, Ifans appeared alongside stars such as Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant.

Ifans would go on to become a fixture in the big screens. He landed roles in movies such as The Replacements, Human Nature, Once Upon a Time in the Midlands, Vanity Fair, Enduring Love, Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Hannibal Rising, and many more.

Among the movies Ifans took part in, his most popular films include Nanny McPhee Returns and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I. Ifans also played the main antagonist as the Lizard a.k.a. Dr. Curtis Connors in the popular superhero film by Sony, The Amazing Spider -Man. He would go on to reprise that role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.

While Ifans has made a name for himself in the big screens, he has also portrayed notable roles in the TV screens. In 2005, Ifans portrayed the role of Peter Cook in the TV film Not Only But Always which earned him a BAFTA award. His other appearances include The Last Word Monologues, Neverland, The Corrections, Playhouse Presents, and many more.

While his portrayal of Peter Cook earned him a BAFTA, Ifans also made his mark in TV series such as Elementary and Berlin Station. Speaking of TV series, Ifans is also set to appear in the highly anticipated series House of the Dragon, which is the Game of Thrones prequel. Based on reports, the Welsh actor was paid around $10,000 per episode. This would, obviously, help to add to Rhys Ifans’ net worth in 2022.

Given Ifans’ decorated acting career, he has not only received a BAFTA award and lucrative paychecks, but also recognition from various universities. In 2007, Ifans was the recipient of the Honorary Fellowship from Bangor University. Eight years later, he was awarded an Honorary Degree by Swansea University.

Apart from acting, Ifans is also a musician that was part of rock bands such as Super Furry Animals and The Peth. With Super Furry Animals, Ifans was the lead vocalist in the bands’ early days. After singing for Super Furry Animals, Ifans would go on to sing for The Peth, which has produced albums such as The Golden Mile and Crystal Peth.

Ifans has surely made a solid career in music and acting. Although his net worth is already respectable, that will still continue to grow. Aside from the upcoming release of House of the Dragon, Ifans is set to star in the sports drama film, Nyad. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Rhys Ifans’ net worth in 2022?