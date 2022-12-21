By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Well-traveled quarterback JT Daniels has committed to Rice, marking the fourth school he has played for in his college career. When he suits up for Rice, he will be the highest-rated recruit to ever play for the Owls.

ESPN’s Peter Thamel broke the news of Daniels’ decision to transfer to Rice. He noted that the quarterback was drawn into playing for the Owls due to the pro-style system implemented by head coach Mike Bloomgren and offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo.

Thamel stated that Bloomgren tried recruiting Daniels to Stanford – where he served as offense coordinator – when the quarterback was just a high school freshmen. Furthermore, Thamel added that Bloomgren tried to add Daniels the previous two times he had transferred.

Back in 2018, Daniels was the 64th overall recruit by ESPN. He committed to USC and played there from 2018-2019. In 12 games, Daniels completed 60.7% of his passes for 2,887 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

JT Daniels then transferred to Georgia. After dealing with injuries and the emergence of Stetson Bennett, he appeared in just nine games with the Bulldogs. In those nine appearances, Daniels completed 69.5% of his passes for 1,953 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

This past season, Daniels suited up for West Virginia. In 10 games, he completed 61.2% of his passes for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Now with the Owls, Daniels will have one last opportunity to prove himself at the college level. He’ll have a great opportunity to do so in Rice’s opener against newest recruit Arch Manning and Texas. If he starts, it will be the third time Daniels has started against Texas; for three different schools.

While it may not be Georgia or USC, both parties seem to have come out on top. Rice has landed its highest recruit in program history. Daniels gets one last shot to be a starting QB.