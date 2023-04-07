It is difficult for any player, coach or analyst to identify the greatest team, player or play in NBA history, but difficult doesn’t mean impossible — at least in the eyes of ESPN’s richard jefferson. The 17-year NBA veteran, who played with the Cleveland Cavaliers during their 2016 NBA championship run, believes that LeBron James made the greatest play in the history of the NBA.

"The greatest play that I've ever saw— it's the block. That's Game 7, he's played every minute, it's the last possible game, it's the last possible minute, and he does an athletic feat of sprinting back." Richard Jefferson on LeBron James' iconic blockpic.twitter.com/ZTAWuIcWFX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 7, 2023

With less than two minutes remaining in the seventh game of the championship series, James chased down Warriors forward Andre Iguodala and blocked his layup attempt. That kept the game tied and gave the Cavs a chance to win the game and series.

The Cavs were able to secure the only championship in franchise history by beating Golden State 93-89 in that game. James scored 27 points, added 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory. In addition to earning the only title for the franchise, it was the city of Cleveland’s first title of any kind since the Cleveland Browns won the 1964 NFL title.

Richard Jefferson played 25 minutes in that game, and while he scored just 2 points, he did contribute 9 rebounds and 1 steal.

The memorable series saw the Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 lead by the Warriors. Draymond Green led the Warriors with 32 points and 15 rebounds in that decisive game. Steph Curry had 17 points in that game for the Warrior and served as the team’s second-leading scorer.