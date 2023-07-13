Shannon Sharpe decided to opt out of working with Skip Bayless, and former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman is a legitimate candidate to replace him on the Fox broadcast “Undisputed.”

Sharpe and Bayless worked together for 7 years before the Hall of Fame tight end decided he wanted to give up the program that featured daily arguing over the key issues of the day between the sports analysts.

The show is currently in its annual hiatus, but it is scheduled to start up again in August. It would make sense for Bayless to have a co-host for the program nailed down by the time the show starts production again. While the program could go on with temporary or rotating hosts for a short time, the program appears to work best when there are 2 permanent hosts who will go after each other — as well as discuss the most important issues.

Sherman and Bayless have worked together before, and their appearances together on ESPN's “First Take” was quite confrontational — and that's seemingly what the producers of Undisputed would like to see continue.

When the two men were on that program, Sherman told Bayless to “address me as All-Pro Stanford graduate.” After providing those instructions, Sherman underscored his point by saying Bayless “had never accomplished anything.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bayless did not take Sherman's words sitting down — rhetorically speaking. Instead, he told Sherman that he had accomplished more in media that Sherman had accomplished while playing in the NFL.

Richard Sherman responded by saying he had been an All-Pro defensive back, and that Bayless had never accomplished a similar status in his field.

Sherman and Bayless have been seen talking together recently at a prominent hotel in Beverly Hills. The Fox network has not issued any comments at this point.