Fans of the hit animated series “Rick and Morty” have reason to celebrate as Adult Swim officially announced the premiere date for Season 7: Sunday, Oct. 15 at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The upcoming season will consist of 10 episodes, in line with previous installments of the show, IGN reports.

We ride together. We die together. We’re buried in the backyard together. Rick and Morty Season 7 is coming to @AdultSwim 10/15 #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/44z9YiicXs — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 24, 2023

This announcement comes with the promise of a global release, as the seventh season of “Rick and Morty” will debut in over 134 countries and be available in 38 languages. In the United States, fans can purchase new episodes from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. However, for those who prefer streaming, you'll have to wait until 2024, as the show won't be available on streaming platforms until then.

Despite the departure of co-creator Dan Harmon and reports of turmoil surrounding the show's other co-creator, Justin Roiland, Adult Swim and the “Rick and Morty” team remain confident in the series. Peter Levy, Chief Creative Officer for Warner Bros. Discovery, even suggested that Season 7 might be “even better” following Roiland's departure.

The show's president, Michael Ouweleen, expressed his belief in the series, stating that “this season proves that the geniuses at work on Rick and Morty are just getting started.”

With a marketing image that gives off “Bad Boys” vibes featuring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, fans are left eagerly speculating about what Season 7 will bring. Will the feud between Rick C-137 and Rick Prime intensify? Will Summer take on an even more significant role? All will be revealed in due time as the highly anticipated season approaches.