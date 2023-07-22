During a panel celebrating the show's tenth anniversary, producer Steve Levy addressed the recent rumors surrounding voice actor changes on Rick and Morty. Following the firing of co-creator Justin Roiland, who voiced the titular characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, fans have been eager to know how the show would handle the recasting, IGN reports.

“We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast,” Levy revealed during the panel, “It’s going to be great… I’m thoroughly impressed… That’s the thing I don’t want to be overshadowed.”

He assured the fans that the recasts would be soundalikes and that the characters would remain true to their original personalities. Unlike another show that severed ties with Roiland earlier in the year, Rick and Morty would maintain continuity in their characters' voices.

Hulu's Solar Opposites chose to entirely replace Roiland's voice with British actor Dan Stevens for the character Korvo, making it evident they had cut ties with Roiland. However, Rick and Morty aims to seamlessly continue the series with the same familiar characters.

In addition to addressing the recast, Levy shared some exciting news about the future of Rick and Morty. He confirmed that the seventh season was “in the can,” indicating it is ready for release. The eighth season has already been written, and work on the ninth season is well underway. This news is sure to excite fans who have been eagerly awaiting more adventures with the eccentric duo.

The series, which has gained a massive following over the years, remains a favorite due to its unique blend of science fiction and dark humor. The animated show follows the misadventures of the mad scientist Rick and his kind-hearted but easily influenced grandson Morty as they embark on bizarre and often dangerous interdimensional escapades.

With the recasting process nearing completion and multiple seasons already in the pipeline, fans of Rick and Morty can look forward to more wild and hilarious journeys with their favorite animated characters.