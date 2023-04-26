After being fired from CNN, Don Lemon received a job offer from rapper Rick Ross to work at his Wingstop franchise. The 57-year-old news anchor had worked for CNN for 17 years and said on Twitter that he was “stunned” to have been let go and had only found out through his agent, Insider shares.

Ross responded to Lemon’s firing on his Instagram stories, jokingly offering him a job at his chicken wing restaurant. In a video, Ross said, “Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don! But guess what? A brother’s got your back. We hiring at Wingstop, and for some reason, I believe you know what you’re doing with the lemon pepper wings. So, man, just send over your resume.”

Ross then pitched another business proposition to Lemon, involving his energy-drink company, Rapstar, suggesting they introduce the “Don Lemon flavor.” Lemon has not responded to the offer.

Lemon’s dismissal from CNN came after a report from Variety that accused him of having a history of misogynistic behavior toward female colleagues. Lemon denied the allegations, calling them “unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.”

While Ross’s job offer was made in jest, there are reports that NewsNation executives are interested in bringing Lemon onto their team. The network has not confirmed any plans to hire him. Additionally, Tucker Carlson, who was recently fired from FOX News, has also been mentioned as a potential hire for NewsNation.

CNN did not provide a reason for Lemon’s termination on Monday, leaving many to speculate about the circumstances behind his departure. Regardless, Ross’ offer to Lemon has provided some levity in the wake of the news.