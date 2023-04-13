Hip-hop mogul Rick Ross recently purchased Meek Mill’s luxurious mansion in Atlanta for a whopping $4.2 million in cash. Atlanta luxury realtor Alisha Gillooly, who represented Ross in the sale, confirmed the news, Complex reports.

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom compound in Buckhead boasts an array of amenities, including a jacuzzi, movie theater, outdoor pool, playground, sauna, tennis court, and double garage. Meek Mill previously had the property listed for sale for two years, and Meek Mill took to social media to speed up the sale. The Philadelphia native had also suggested that the property would make an ideal home for a professional athlete moving to the area after joining the Atlanta Hawks or Atlanta Falcons.

SaycheeseDGTL: Rick Ross buys mansion Meek Mill was selling on Instagram for $4.2 million 🏡💰 pic.twitter.com/YZN4pc6VeQ — IvyShark (@IvyShark_) April 13, 2023

Although Meek Mill announced the sale on Twitter, he didn’t know that Ross was the one who bought the property. The rapper hilariously expressed his surprise on Instagram in classic Meek Mill fashion, writing: “Sold rozay the big fish estates … I ain’t even know he bought this lol.”

Ross has a reputation for his love of luxurious properties and already owns several lavish mansions in various states. This latest acquisition adds to his impressive real estate portfolio, which includes a sprawling mansion in Fayetteville, Georgia, and a stunning waterfront property in Miami Beach.

Atlanta has become a popular destination for celebrities in recent years, with several high-profile musicians, actors, and athletes flocking to the city. The booming entertainment industry, favorable tax laws, and warm climate are just some of the factors that make Atlanta an attractive place to live for the rich and famous.

As for Meek Mill, he can now rest easy knowing that his property finally got been sold to a new owner who will surely appreciate its grandeur and amenities. With Ross now in possession of the Buckhead compound, the mansion is in good hands and will undoubtedly continue to be a luxurious retreat for years to come.