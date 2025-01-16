ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 continues on the prelims with a fight between Ricky Turcios and Bernardo Sopaj in the bantamweight division. Turcios took the loss in his last fight getting submitted in the second round meanwhile, Sopaj was on the wrong end of a brutal knockout in his UFC debut his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Turcios-Sopaj prediction and pick.

Ricky Turcios (12-4) has had mixed results during his stint in the UFC after winning The Ultimate Fighter with just 2 wins in his 4 fights inside the octagon. He's now just 1-2 in his last three fights and will look to finally right the ship when he takes on Bernardo Sopaj this weekend at UFC 311.

Bernardo Sopaj (11-3) took a short notice debut fight against the surging Vinicius Oliveira and looked good early on in the fight until things went south in a hurry in round 3 when he was blasted with a flying knee that sent him into the shadow realm. Now, Sopaj gets to put that loss behind him when he finally steps in there against Ricky Turcios this weekend at the Intuit Dome to secure his first UFC victory.

Here are the UFC 311 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 311 Odds: Ricky Turcios-Bernardo Sopaj Odds

Ricky Turcios: +235

Bernardo Sopaj: -290

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Ricky Turcios Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Raul Rosas Jr. – SUB R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 (3 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Ricky Turcios is poised to secure a victory over Bernardo Sopaj at UFC 311 this weekend. Turcios' experience edge is significant, with a 12-4 professional record and multiple UFC appearances, including winning The Ultimate Fighter. His unorthodox striking style and improved grappling make him a versatile threat against the less experienced Sopaj. Turcios' ability to fight with a free-flowing style and incorporate wrestling scrambles could prove decisive in this matchup.

While Sopaj showed promise in his UFC debut, he's still adjusting to the highest level of competition. Turcios' experience in high-pressure UFC situations gives him a mental edge. His ability to push the pace and mix up his attacks should allow him to control the fight's tempo. Turcios' recent loss to Raul Rosas Jr. likely motivated him to address any weaknesses, and we can expect to see an improved version of the Ultimate Fighter winner. If Turcios can implement his diverse skill set and avoid Sopaj's power shots, he should emerge victorious.

Why Bernardo Sopaj Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Vinicius Oliveira – KO R3

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 10 (7 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Bernardo Sopaj is poised to secure his first UFC victory against Ricky Turcios at UFC 311 this weekend. Sopaj's impressive striking accuracy of 52% in his UFC debut showcases his precision and ability to land significant shots. His well-rounded skill set, evidenced by seven wins via knockout and three by submission, makes him a threat both standing and on the ground. At just 24 years old, Sopaj is rapidly improving and has shown the ability to perform under pressure in high-stakes situations.

While Turcios has more UFC experience, Sopaj's youth and hunger for success could be the deciding factors. Sopaj's takedown accuracy of 75% demonstrates his ability to dictate where this fight takes place. His recent Fight of the Night performance, despite a loss, proves he can push the pace and engage in exciting battles. If Sopaj can avoid gassing out as he did in his debut and maintain his striking accuracy, he has a strong chance of outworking Turcios and securing a victory in this bantamweight clash.

Final Ricky Turcios-Bernardo Sopaj Prediction & Pick

Ricky Turcios and Bernardo Sopaj finally get to square off after their first fight was called off after Turcio had a rough weight cut back at UFC Fight Night in November. Both fighters will be looking to bounce back from recent losses which will make for a good scrap between these two bantamweights. Turcio does his best work when he's able to operate in space on the feet where he is able to flow with combinations which he did well early in his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. However, he eventually succumbed to the grappling of Rosas Jr. like many have before him.

Sopaj has some serious power in his hands for being the shorter guy in the matchup and has the grappling to really disrupt the rhythm of Turcios in this fight. Ultimately, if Turcios can operate in space and stay on the outside he can certainly pick apart Sopaj however, Sopaj's forward pressure will allow him to land his shots and mix in the takedowns where he will dominate for the majority of this fight to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Ricky Turcios-Bernardo Sopaj Prediction & Pick: Bernardo Sopaj (-290), Over 2.5 Rounds (-220)