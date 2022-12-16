By Franz Christian Irorita · 4 min read

Get your sleds out because the snow is here as Riders Republic Season 5 Winter Wonderland brings White Christmas to the game.

Now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X where Riders Republic is available, Season 5 will bring new content to Riders Republic all the way to February 22. Filled with a lot of limited-time events, this season will have five phases, each one with its own perks, challenges, and celebrations. Winter Wonderland will be taking players to the peaks and give them wild rides down the slopes of the Republic. The devs have decided to celebrate the holidays and the New Year with the community, so players can expect a special X Games themed week later in the season, tied to the real competition. Assassin’s Creed’s Ezio Auditore will even make an appearance, with a special activity and cosplay outfit in the in-game store.

Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration – Riders Republic players will get the chance to celebrate the famous Assassin’s Creed franchise’s 15th anniversary during Winter Wonderland. From December 14-21 then again on January 4-11 , Riders will get immersed in some special celebration, including time-limited collectible activities, Ezio and Eivor cosplay outfits, a dedicated tribute emote, a radio station available for the whole season playing Assassin’s Creed’s themes, and more. During the first half of this event, a photo competition will also take place and a special photo overlay will be available. Players will need to share their best interpretation of the brotherhood inside the Republic.

This brand-new season will let the Riders of the Republic be stylish while also being technical, as The North Face becomes this season’s sponsor. The collaboration will come with new outfits that players can find in the in-game store all throughout the whole season. The iconic The North Face Himalayan Suit can also be unlocked at the end of the season progression, and The North Face Base Camp Duffle Bag will come as a reward later on during this season. To make sure you don’t miss it, always check what’s new every week in Riders Republic!

And finally, Prada returns this season, allowing Riders to get their hands on more “couture” items this season. Prada designed an exclusive BMX for the game and a special associated outfit, as well as a real snowboard inspired by the previous collaboration’s flame outfit design, which players can unlock as a progression reward during this season.

Riders Republic Season 5 Winter Wonderland is live now. In our Riders Republic review, we gave the game a score of 9/10, praising the game’s open-world nature done right.