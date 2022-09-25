After cold water was dumped on the Taylor Swift Super Bowl Halftime Show rumors, it seems another pop superstar may be hinting that they’ll be on stage in February. Rihanna teased on social media that she would be this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, dropping a photo of her arm holding a football on both Twitter and Instagram, while tagging the NFL account in both posts.

After the Taylor Swift rumors were quickly dispelled, fans were left wondering who the actual Super Bowl Halftime Show performer would be. Rihanna answered those questions without saying a single word, teasing the upcoming performance via her socials.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the biggest stages out there for a music artist, and one of the more unique ones. Super Bowl 55 featured The Weeknd as the starring musical artist, while last year at Super Bowl 56, the combo of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar set the bar with a memorable performance.

Rihanna will have her work cut out for her if she’s hoping to put on the kind of show they did last February, but we’re sure she’ll bring her A-game and get the crowd into it.

Super Bowl 57 is set to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals. It will take place on February 12, 2023. It will be her first time performing at a Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it’s unclear if it will be a solo performance or if she will have other artists joining her on stage.