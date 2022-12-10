By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Tony Khan, respectfully, you messed up: The Briscoes-FTR III really should have been the main event of Ring of Honor Final Battle, and frankly, that opinion really isn’t particularly controversial, as even Dave Meltzer called it one of the five best tag team matches of the 2022 calendar year alongside their first match at Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor and their second bout at Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor.

Chained to each other in a double-dog collar match, this match had a little bit of everything: lost teeth, chain whips, and even a spot where Cash Wheeler did his best Adam Page impression by hanging Mark Briscoe off the side of the ring and then again while he held him behind his back in a maneuver that would make Razor Ramon proud. While all four men had huge spots, with Wheeler chain-flipping Mark into a sea of chairs on the floor, in the end, the match came down to Jay and Dax Harwood in the middle of the ring in an attempt to see who would take more punishment before either passing out or submitting.

Unfortunately for fans of the Top Guys, the answer was Jay, as after taking a back full of chairs, Harwood tapped out with a mouthful of chain as the older Briscoe choked him to submission. The crowd absolutely loved every minute of it, the spots were brutal, and there wasn’t a single performer in the ring who didn’t leave the match better off than when it began. This match was a war, the Briscoes are the champs, and with the series now at 2-1 overall in FTR’s favor, it’s worth wondering if fans have seen the last of this incredible feud or if TK could expand the series out to five or even seven matches. After taking care of The A– Boys in the not-too-distant future, let’s hope FTR are up for another challenge.