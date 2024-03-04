The Lord of the Rings spinoff, The Rings of Power, has a new deal with Amazon, ensuring some sword-swinging action will be heading your way to the streaming platform.
Amazon MGM Studios has signed a three-year deal with the showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne, THR reports. The two are responsible for writing and executive producing the first Emmy-nominated series that streamed on Prime Video that debuted in 2022.
As for the second season, it's done filming and ready to be unleashed into the world this year.
About The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power is the epic leading up to Sauron's ring's creation. CNET states, “It's the history and politics of Middle-earth after a brutal war and the efforts to grow and thrive after.”
The first season featured Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Mike Wood as SPACT Orc Warlord, Ismael Cruz Cordova as Arondir, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, and Sara Zwangobani as Marigold Brandyfoot, and many others.
Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said, “We began this remarkable journey with JD and Patrick more than five and a half years ago and have never looked back. We continue to be amazed by the scope and scale of their vision and the enormous global success achieved by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in its record-breaking first season.”
He added, “We can't wait for Prime Video customers to experience the epic adventure and high-stakes drama that JD and Patrick are continuing to build throughout season two and beyond. Naturally, the studio is thrilled to extend our overall deal with these brilliant creative minds as they continue to deliver on their passion for great storytelling.”
Get ready for Rings of Power later this year on Prime Video.