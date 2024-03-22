Rise of The Ronin sometimes requires the player to wait and pass the time until other parts of the day to activate certain activities. However, not all players know how to Pass the time in-game. Therefore, we created a guide on how to wait in Rise of the Ronin, and how to pass the time between the three different times of day.
How Do You Wait In Rise of The Ronin?
To wait and make time pass in Rise Of The Ronin, the player must obtain the Pocket Watch from Ryoma Sakamoto after completing the story mission – Follow Your Blade Twin.
Overall, the objects of this level include:
- Meet up with Ryoma Sakamoto and head to the Pleasure District with him
- Defeat the Tosa retainers
- Head to the central room and then to the longhouse
- Head to the Photographic studio
- Defeat the officials
- Locate the Camera
- Glide into the Maita Castle Ruins
- Obtain Camera Schematics
Overall, this lengthy mission definitely takes some time to complete. It's full of cutscenes, dialogue options, combat, a gliding section, and a lot of exploration. However, it also helps you get one the game's most useful items, as well as Camera Blueprints.
You start off meeting with Ryoma, who takes you to the Pleasure District. Along the way, you meet some characters and face off against Tosa retainers. From here, you head to the central room and then the longhouse, where you eventually reach the Photographic studio. To prevent spoilers, we'll just mention that you do meet some new characters along the way.
Additionally, this level offers multiple dialogue options within conversations, extending its length. Furthermore, it even offers a gliding section, which serves as the last portion of the level. Overall, it's not a difficult mission, but do be prepared for a little adventure.
After completing the mission, Sakamoto will meet you at the Lighthouse to give you the Pocket Watch. This item lets you pass the time through the three separate parts of the day.
What Does The Pocket Watch Do In Rise of The Ronin?
As mentioned before, the Pocket Watch enables you to wait in Rise of The Ronin. Overall, the game has three different times of day, including Morning, Noon, and Night. The reason why the Pocket Watch is so important is because certain activities and side quests. Furthermore, it also just lets players advance time if they like playing in certain times of the day.
Regardless of your use for it, the Pocket Watch is an invaluable item in Rise of The Ronin. Therefore, make sure to use it whenever you need to advance time or just change the scenery. We hope this guide helpe
