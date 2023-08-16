Lili Reinhart has fired back at those who make fun of Riverdale online.

As Riverdale comes to an end with its seventh season, an “exit” interview was conducted by Vulture with the cast. Reinhart brought up the topic of the show being ridiculed online.

“I think it's important to acknowledge that our show is made fun of a lot,” she said. “People see clips taken out of context and are like, What? I thought this was about teenagers.”

She continued, And we thought so as well — in season one. But it’s really not been easy to feel that you’re the butt of a joke. We all want to be actors; we’re passionate about what we do. So when the absurdity of our show became a talking point, it was difficult. It is What the f**k? That’s the whole point. When we’re doing our table reads and something ridiculous happens, Roberto is laughing because he understands the absurdity and the campiness.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Casey Cott added, “It only works if we lean in,” while Camila Mendes said, “Superhero movies are the main thing at the box office these days, and those are the most absurd stories you could imagine! You’ve got a f**king talking raccoon fighting aliens in space! No one’s like, ‘This makes no sense.' We’re a comic book; it’s supposed to be fun and fictional and weird. If you want to watch a teen show where there’s just a bunch of kids in a high school dealing with relationship drama, there’s a lot out there.”

Cole Sprouse then bluntly said, “Go watch Euphoria.”

Lili Reinhart has starred as Betty Cooper in 137 episodes of Riverdale since its 2017 premiere. The show follows a group of teenagers uncover the secrets of their town. KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, and Reinhart star in the show.

The final episode of Riverdale is set to air on August 23.