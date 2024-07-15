Take back your memories, and protect Riviera from the demons! Here are the details for the Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster Release Date: July 17, 2024

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster – PC Release Date Trailer

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster has a release date of July 17, 2024. It will be available on iOS, Android, and PC via Steam. A Switch version of the remaster is available as well, but only in Japanese.

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster Gameplay

Riviera is a turn-based role-playing game, with hits of strategy and some dating sim elements. Players take control of a party of characters and must face off against stages of enemies.

As mentioned above, combat is turn-based, with high-agility characters normally going first. When fighting, players must choose an item or piece of equipment for a character to use. What the item does will change depending on the character.

For example, if a player uses the staff with Cierra, she will perform a magical attack. If, instead, Fia uses the staff, she will heal an ally.

Whenever an ally uses an item,, its durability goes down, similar to the durability system that Fire Emblem employs. That means players will have to think well about what items to use and when.

While in combat, players will also have access to OverSkills. Fighting fills up the OverDrive Gauge. Once it is full, an ally can perform OverSkills, powerful skills that can turn the tide of battle. What skill a character performs depends on how much of the OverDrive Gauge is full.

When not in combat, players will be exploring the field, although they do not have full control of where to go. Instead, players will have to press buttons to trigger movements or events. Events include battles, event scenes, or even free items.

As mentioned above, this game has dating sim elements. This comes in the form of an affection system, which affects the game’s four female protagonists.

Each of the four female protagonists has a Mood meter, which is affected by conversation and battle. Having a high Mood at the end of the chapter will increase that character’s Trust in the player. Having a negative Mood, on the other hand, will decrease their Trust.

This is an important system in the game, as it will dictate what ending the player will get at the end of the game. There are a total of six endings for the player to discover in this game.

Riviera: The Promised Land Remaster Story

The story is set in the land of Riviera, previously known as Utgard. A thousand years after the demons were defeated, rumors started spreading that the demons were making a return.

To deal with this, one of the Seven Magi, orders the Grim Angels Ein and Ledah to head to Riviera and activate Retribution, a powerful spell that will eliminate demons, but at the cost of destroying Riviera.

Ein and Ledah make their way to the Riviera, but are stopped by Ursula, Riviera’s Guardian. The two are promptly defeated. Ursula, however, discovers that Ein has a good heart, and entrusts Riviera’s protection to him.

Players take control of Ein, who now has his memories sealed by Ursula’s attack. He must now travel Riviera, looking for a way to restore his memories, while also preventing the return of the Demons.

That’s all the information we have about the Riviera Remaster, its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

