By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in dire need of a boost offensively, and there’s a chance one just fell into their lap. Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Wednesday with a cryptic message, hinting at a potential return from retirement. Tom Brady will be racing to his phone after Gronk fired off the tweet on Wednesday with the playoffs right around the corner.

Gronkowski tweeted, “I’m kinda bored …” on Wednesday, prompting fans to go into a meltdown over a potential return to the NFL from one of the all-time great tight ends.

Of course, when Gronkowski retired before the 2022 NFL season, there was immediate speculation that he’d potentially return in time for the playoffs. While he’s insisted he’s content in retirement, it appears he’s getting that itch to get back out on the field once more. At the very least, Gronk wants to get the conversation going over a potential late-season return from retirement.

The Buccaneers currently sit at 6-8, but they’re atop the NFC South. Gronkowski could potentially come in and be the missing piece Tom Brady and Co. have been seeking on offense. While he never explicitly said anything about an NFL return, fans were quick to take the hint and encourage him to make a comeback.

Hey Rob, I’m sure @TomBrady can find something for you to do! pic.twitter.com/rJJskon1jn — 👽 🏴‍☠️ The JC De La Torre🏴‍☠️ (@jcdelatorre) December 21, 2022

In 2021, Gronkowski featured in 12 games for the Buccaneers in what was his second season back in the league following his 2019 retirement. He caught 55 passes on 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns. That type of production would be most welcomed by the Buccaneers, who have been leaning heavily upon Cade Otton at the tight end position.

While this could just be Rob Gronkowski stirring up the pot, it’s impossible not to imagine a late-season comeback from the 33-year-old in a reunion with Tom Brady.