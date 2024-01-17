Robert Griffin III and Jay Gruden aired out some beef during the Eagles-Buccaneers Wild Card matchup.

The Philadelphia Eagles got destroyed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their 32-9 Wild Card defeat on Monday night, and for much of the game, the Eagles could not do anything to help out their star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Along the way, Hurts and the Eagles' struggles inadvertently led to some Twitter beef taking place between Robert Griffin III and Jay Gruden.

Griffin and Gruden overlapped with the Washington Commanders for the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and their time together did not go well, as Griffin was benched, and eventually released by Gruden over the course of their two seasons together. Gruden wasn't happy with how the Eagles were protecting Hurts, leading Griffin to chime in with a surprised response that led to an interesting discussion between the two.

U weren’t prepared Robert ? — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

You are right. We didn’t have a good enough staff. Sorry. Hope all is well with ya. — Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024

Given how their time together in Washington went, it's safe to say that Robert Griffin III and Jay Gruden probably aren't on the greatest of terms. While Griffin struggled with injuries, he went from winning Rookie of the Year in 2012 to being run out of town by Gruden after the 2015 season. You can make a case that Gruden played a large part in destroying Griffin's once promising NFL career.

Gruden eventually admitted that his coaching staff wasn't suited to work with Griffin, and given how things played out during their shared time together, that's probably true. Griffin made sure to remind his former coach that he put him in the same unfavorable situations, though, and while things have settled down for now, fans will be keeping an eye on these two to see if any more beef erupts in the future.