We're finally set for UFC 308 to reach its apex as we'll see a Co-Main Event for the ages atop this Pay-Per-View card. We present our betting prediction and pick for this headlining bout in the Middleweight (185) Division as No. 3-ranked Robert Whittaker will take one No. 13 Khamzat Chimaev in a battle for the ages. Check out our UFC odds series for our Whittaker-Chimaev prediction and pick.

Robert Whittaker (26-7) comes into this fight with a 17-5 UFC record since 2012. He's won three of his last four fights and most recently knocked out Ikram Aliskerov in the first round of his last bout. Now, he comes in looking to take down one of the most feared fighters in the sport as he tries for another title shot. Whittaker stands 6'0″ with a 73.5-inch reach.

Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) comes into this bout with a perfect 7-0 record in the UFC. He's bounced around weight classes and he's missed a significant amount of time since his last win over Kamaru Usman. However, he'll likely stamp his title ticket if he's able to take down one of the all-time greats of the division. Chimaev stands 6'2″ with a 75-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Robert Whittaker- Khamzat Chimaev Odds

Robert Whittaker: +200

Khamzat Chimaev: -245

Over 2.5 rounds: -125

Under 2.5 rounds: -105

Why Robert Whittaker Will Win

Robert Whittaker continues to prove doubters wrong and his last matchup against Ikram Aliskerov couldn't have been farther off from the -160 betting line Whittaker saw in that one. He's quietly one of the best fighters on the planet and in his last two bouts, we've seen the best version to-date with how patient and precise his striking has become. He also boasts world-class jiu jitsu and is nearly impossible to take down with an 82% defense rate.

Robert Whittaker will certainly have the striking advantage in this fight if he's able to slow things down and lull Chimaev into his rhythm. We've seen Whittaker have success with his high kicks on numerous occasions and his awkward movement when entering the pocket could give Chimaev some serious issues. Not getting taken down and remaining on his feet will be paramount for Whittaker's chances in winning this one.

Why Khamzat Chimaev Will Win

Khamzat Chimaev hasn't found in exactly a year and he's dealt with a number of setbacks from illnesses, injuries, and VISA issues. He made some wholesale changes heading into this fight, relocating his training camp back to Russia and making changes in his personal life outside of the cage. He's been training at elevation for months preparing for a five-round war and it'll be his first time in such a situation. This will be a true test of whether Chimaev is prepared for a title shot against the best fighters in the world.

Aside from feeling better on a personal level, Chimaev has been working with a new team of doctors to dial-in his health and help him safely cut weight as he's had issues in the past. We should be seeing the best physical version of Chimaev come Saturday, which is a scary thought considering he was already one of the best fighters on the planet. Look for him to fight a smart bout without missing a step in his aggressive nature.

Final Robert Whittaker- Khamzat Chimaev Prediction & Pick

This will be an extremely close fight as both men are two of the best in the sport. Khamzat Chimaev has been the boogeyman of the UFC since his arrival, but opponents have slowly begun to figure out his game. If there's anyone that can truly test whether Chimaev is championship material, it's Robert Whittaker.

We have to give the striking edge to Robert Whittaker with how crisp and clean he's looked over his last two fights. He's far too smart of a fighter to give in to Chimaev's feints, so we can expect a patient and drawn-out attack from him early.

However, I believe the developments in Chimaev's camp and his recent training in Russia will be the difference in this fight. We have yet to see the best of Chimaev from a health standpoint and his wrestling should look as good as its ever been in this one. Let's roll with Chimaev and the total over in this one.

Final Robert Whittaker- Khamzat Chimaev Prediction & Pick: Khamzat Chimaev (-245); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-125)