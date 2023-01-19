Rock fans of the 1960s will be very familiar with the name David Crosby. In fact, this man has made such a significant impact on the rock scene that even the younger generations will be acquainted with his music and the legacy he has left behind in the genre — or at least they should be.

Crosby passed away on Thursday at the age of 81, reports Carmel Dagan of Variety. His wife, Jan Dance, released a heartfelt statement announcing the death of the rock icon:

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Dance did not indicate in her statement the nature of her husband’s passing. Crosby’s cause of death is currently unknown, but what is clear is that he died in the loving arms of his family.

David Crosby first entered the rock scene in the mid-60s as part of the now-legendary folk-rock group the Byrds. Along with bandmates Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Chris Hillman, and Michael Clarke, the Byrds were considered trailblazers in the LA rock scene during their time. Crosby left the Byrds to create a new band with Stephen Sills, Graham Nash, and later on Neil Young that was called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young — another iconic group that made its mark on the industry.

David Crosby leaves behind his wife and their two sons Django and James Raymond, and two daughters, Donovan and Erika, from previous relationships.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Crosby’s family and friends. Rest in peace, legend.