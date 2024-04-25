Rocket League Season 14 kicked off last March 7, 2024, along with a new Rocket Pass containing new rewards. As usual, the new season will run for three months and will end on June 5, 2024. Having that in mind, there's still plenty of time to hop on the game and complete the Pass. Here's everything you need to know.
Rocket Pass Price
Like every other season, the Rocket Pass Premium costs 1,000 Credits. Purchasing the Pass grants players access to exclusive rewards Free Pass owners wish they could have. Players looking to lessen the grind can purchase the Rocket Pass Premium Bundle for 2,000 Credits. This grants players the Pass and an additional 12 Tiers. Buying the Premium Pass initially gives players a 50% XP Boost. Skipping 12 Tiers will instantly give players an extra 15% XP Boost, given they purchase the bundle from Tier 1.
Keep in mind that the Premium Bundle is purchasable at any time. Meaning to say, players could grind the Free Pass until Tier 88 and then decide to purchase the Premium Bundle. However, it's worth noting that grinding the Pass without any XP Boosts is a daunting task. Free Pass owners don't have access to any kind of boosts.
Those eyeing the regular Premium Pass can purchase 1,100 Credits in the store for $10. As for those interested in the Premium Bundle, they can either purchase two orders of 1,100 Credits for a total of $20 or 3,000 Credits for $25.
Rocket Pass Rewards
Every season, Rocket League comes up with a Rocket Pass that contains up to 100 Tiers worth of rewards. There are a variety of items for Premium Pass owners to collect including Decals, Goal Explosions, Rockets Boosts, and more. With that said, here's a full list of rewards in both the Free and Premium Passes.
Tier 1- 25
- Tier 1 – Admiral Luxury Body (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 2 – Octane: C-Weed Luxury Animated Decal and Solid Swimmer Luxury Player Title
- Tier 3 – Colorful Koi Luxury Rocket Boost
- Tier 4 – 10% Party XP Boost
- Tier 5 – 100 Credits and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 6 – Cephalopod Luxury Wheels
- Tier 7 – Coral Luxury Paint Finish
- Tier 8 – Cool Captain Luxury Player Title and Hotshot: Smog Check Luxury Decal
- Tier 9 – Clownfish Luxury Decal
- Tier 10 – 5% XP Boost and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 11 – Kelp Luxury Antenna
- Tier 12 – Hyperhum Luxury Wheels (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 13 – Dragon's Breath Cu Luxury Avatar Border and Popcorn Bucket Luxury Topper
- Tier 14 – Dominus: Jelly Swarm Luxury Decal
- Tier 15 – 100 Credits and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 16 – Snorkel Luxury Antenna
- Tier 17 – Swag Surfer Luxury Player Title
- Tier 18 – Admiral Luxury Player Banner and X-Devil: Triton's Revenge Luxury Decal
- Tier 19 – Tri-cast Luxury Wheels (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 20 – Mako Luxury Body (This item is also available in Fortnite) and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 21 – Mako: Submariner Luxury Decal (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 22 – Snorkel Mask Luxury Topper and Icecrack Luxury Player Banner
- Tier 23 – 5% XP Boost
- Tier 24 – Wavy Luxury Paint Finish
- Tier 25 – 100 Credits and Uncommon Sport Drop
Tiers 26 – 50
- Tier 26 – Scrimmy Luxury Wheels (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 27 – Aquamarine Luxury Player Anthem and Octane: Whitecap Luxury Decal (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 28 – Mako: Circuit Luxury Decal (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 29 – Beach Bum Luxury Player Title
- Tier 30 – Bowling Lane Luxury Topper and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 31 – Sea Spray Luxury Rocket Boost (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 32 – 5% XP Boost and Milkshake Luxury Antenna
- Tier 33 – Anglerfish Luxury Antenna
- Tier 34 – Shark Bite Luxury Avatar Border
- Tier 35 – 100 Credits and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 36 – Sea Spray Luxury Trail
- Tier 37 – Chainlink Luxury Wheels (This item is also available in Fortnite) and Dominus: Pixel-Points Luxury Decal
- Tier 38 – Flipper Luxury Antenna
- Tier 39 – 5% XP Boost
- Tier 40 – Octo Artist Luxury Player Banner and Uncommon Sport Drop
- Tier 41 – Paladin: Nodey Luxury Decal
- Tier 42 – Tidal Rave Luxury Goal Explosion
- Tier 43 – Otto Octo Luxury Topper and Turned Metal Luxury Paint Finish
- Tier 44 – Aquamarine Luxury Engine Audio
- Tier 45 – 100 Credits and Common Sport Drop
- Tier 46 – Fish Luxury Trail
- Tier 47 – Scrimmy: Radiant Luxury Wheels
- Tier 48 – Snorkel Luxury Avatar Border and No-Nonsense Luxury Wheels (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 49 – Tri-deco Luxury Paint Finish
- Tier 50 – 5% XP Boost and Common Sport Drop
Tiers 51 – 75
- Tier 51 – Mako Luxury Player Banner
- Tier 52 – Callusus Luxury Wheels
- Tier 53 – Brainfog Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 54 – Breakout: Cali Current Luxury Decal
- Tier 55 – 100 Credits and Common Sport Drop
- Tier 56 – Aquatank Luxury Wheels
- Tier 57 – Fishscale Luxury Paint Finish
- Tier 58 – 5% Part XP Boost
- Tier 59 – Kraken Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 60 – Caged Kraken Luxury Wheels and Common Sport Drop
- Tier 61 – Jellyfish Luxury Rocket Boost
- Tier 62 – Gulf Stream Groove Luxury Player Anthem
- Tier 63 – Mako: Scale-Veil Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 64 – Hyperhum: Inverted Luxury Wheels
- Tier 65 – 100 Credits and Epic Sport Drop
- Tier 66 – 5% XP Boost
- Tier 67 – Clam Jam Luxury Trail
- Tier 68 – Biolumin Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 69 – Tri-Cast: Holographic Luxury Wheels
- Tier 70 – Atlantis Luxury Goal Explosion and Epic Sport Drop
- Tier 71 – Sea Spray (Burnt Senna) Luxury Trail (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 72 – Clam Jam (Safron) Luxury Trail
- Tier 73 – Biolumin (Orange) Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 74 – Caged Kraken (Orange) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 75 – Scrimmy: Radiant (Saffron)
Tier 76 – 100
- Tier 76 – Atlantis (Cobalt) Luxury Goal Explosion
- Tier 77 – Kraken (Purple) Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 78 – Colorful Koi (Pink) Luxury Rocket Boost
- Tier 79 – Sea Spray (Lime) Luxury Rocket Boost (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 80 – 100 Credits and Epic Sport Drop
- Tier 81 – Mako (Body) Luxury Body (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 82 – Brainfog (Titanium White) Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 83 – Hyperhum: Inverted (Titanium White) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 84 – Chainlink (Cobalt) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 85 – Tri-Cast: Holographic (Titanium White) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 86 – Admiral (Pink) Luxury Body (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 87 – Kraken (Lime) Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 88 – Biolumin (Lime) Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 89 – Brainfog (Forest Green) Luxury Animated Decal
- Tier 90 – 100 Credits and Epic Sport Drop
- Tier 91 – Sea Spray (Cobalt) Luxury Rocket Boost (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 92 – Clam Jam (Sky Blue) Luxury Trail
- Tier 93 – Admiral (Forest Green) Luxury Body (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 94 – Sea Spray (Grey) Luxury Trail (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 95 – Chainlink (Crimson) Luxury Wheels (This item is also available in Fortnite)
- Tier 96 – Scrimmy: Radiant (Forest Green) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 97 – Caged Kraken (Saffron) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 98 – Tri-Cast: Holographic (Pink) Luxury Wheels
- Tier 99 – Mako (Cobalt) Luxury Body
- Tier 100 – 100 Credits and Epic Sport Drop
Leveling Up
Throughout Rocket League Season 14, players will have a plethora of challenges to complete to earn rewards and gain XP. Ranking up your season level will not only increase a player's level but also tier levels in the Premium Pass. Every season there are four stages with 12 challenges respectively to complete. Each task has a corresponding award on top of the XP points gained.
Once a player has completed every season challenge and the season isn't over yet, there are weekly challenges to complete as well. These challenges can also add up to a player's XP and tiers in the Rocket Pass.
Players can also gain more tiers and XP through special events such as the ongoing Rocket League and X-Men '97 crossover event. While they can collect exclusive rewards, this also grants them the opportunity to grind the Rocket Pass.
For more gaming news, be sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming.