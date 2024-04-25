The mutated heroes from the X-Men are now in Rocket League. Players can now dive into the game and enjoy over a week of the X-Men '97 crossover event. Starting today until May 4, 2024, players can complete challenges and collect exclusive rewards. Here's everything you need to know about the limited-time event.
X-Men '97 Crossover Event Challenges and Rewards
Throughout the crossover event, players can collect several X-Men-themed rewards. This features a collection of banners, boosts, decals, toppers, trails, and wheels. Here's a full list of rewards and how to collect them:
- Blackbird Deluxe Topper – Play five online matches during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Magneto Deluxe Player Banner – Get seven First Touches during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Sentinel Head Deluxe Topper – Get 2,000 total Points in Online Matches during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Marvel Crackle Import Trail – Get 15 Clears or Centers in Online Matches during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Wolverine Deluxe Player Banner – Get a Save and a Win in two Online Matches during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Breakout: Gambit Import Decal – Gain two XP levels during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Cerebro Deluxe Topper – Get 10 Goals or Assists in Online Matches during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- X-Men Deluxe Wheels – Hit the ball 40 times during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- X-Men Deluxe Player Banner – Win by three or more Goals in an Online Match during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
- Jubilee's Pyrotechnic Energy Import Rocket Boost – Get 10 Saves or Epic Saves during the Rocket League|X-Men '97 event
On top of these 10 rewards, there are a couple of rewards that players can repeatedly collect until the crossover event ends:
- Golden X-Crate Special Reward Item – Play 15 Online Matches (Up to five times only)
- XP Level Up Experience Award – Win 10 Online Matches (Until the event ends)
X-Men '97 Crossover Event Purchasable Items
Given that the X-Men '97 crossover event is limited time only, so are the purchasable items. Fans of the mutated heroes only have a little over a week to get their hands on their favorite mutants. For 2,000 Credits, players will get all the available items in the shop. Players also have the option to purchase other bundles such as the X-Men Mega Bundle which costs 1,500 Credits and the X-Men Decal Pack for 1,000 Credits.
Here's a full list of what's included in the bundle:
X-Men + Fennec (Safron) Mega Bundle
- Fennec Import Body
- Octane: Wolverine Import Decal
- Breakout: Storm Import Decal
- Dominus: Jean Grey Import Animated Decal
- Dominus: Magneto Import Decal
- Octane: Jubilee Import Decal
- Fennec: Cyclops Import Decal
- Breakout: Rogue Import Decal
- Wolverine Slash Exotic Goal Explosion
- Mutant Brotherhood Import Wheels
- Cyclops' Optic Blast Import Rocket Boost
As for the regular X-Men Mega Bundle, players can expect to receive everything but the Fennec Import Body. Keep in mind that the Fennec: Cyclops Import Decal is still in the bundle, however, players won't be able to use it if they don't own the Fennec Import Body. Players may purchase the body separately for 700 Credits if they wish to. But that's spending 200 Credits more than the Mega Bundle that already contains the Fennec.
For those looking for a cheaper option, players can always avail the X-Men Decal Pack. This bundle includes all the decals from the crossover event. It's also worth noting that the Wolverine Slash Goal Explosion and Mutant Brotherhood Wheels are sold separately. The Goal Explosion costs 800 Credits while the wheels cost 400 Credits.
