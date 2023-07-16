Houston Rockets point guard Amen Thompson's a phenomenal talent whose blend of athleticism, feel, skill, and two-way upside has him feeling like perhaps the most exciting Rockets rookie in recent memory. Those feelings were only enhanced after his 2023 NBA Summer League performance, as the 6-foot-7 floor general recorded 16 points, five assists, four blocks and three steals in 28.4 minutes.

Although the level of competition is obviously lower than what he can expect in the regular season and beyond, for his first taste of NBA action — and fans' first taste of what he can do on an NBA floor — it could have hardly been more promising. He looked so good that fans even began asking how long Fred VanVleet would keep his starting spot even after he signed a three-year, $130 million contract with Houston.

However, when considering the way that his Summer League debut ended, there's at least one reason to be concerned about Thompson.

Rockets' biggest Amen Thompson concern

Protecting the asset

Perhaps it didn't ever need to be questioned before. Nonetheless, after Amen Thompson had to exit his NBA Summer League debut ahead of the final buzzer, the sudden realization that a player who was cut like an action figure could actually sustain a legitimate injury has dawned on a few invested parties.

The Grade 2 ankle sprain, a consequence of Thompson's aggressiveness on the defensive end, was more so an untimely and random than predictable occurrence. However, when considering both Thompson's passionate play of both ends of the floor and his exceptional athleticism, the California native attempting to make similar highlight reel plays is almost as certain as the sun rising in the east and setting in the west.

Consequently, moving forward, the Rockets will need to take particular care to make sure Thompson doesn't sustain the lower leg injuries that can occur from awkward and rough falls; injuries that had major effects on the careers of players like Shaun Livingston and Paul George.

Or, to ensure that his career doesn't go the way of Blake Griffin, for instance. Griffin was able to remain dominant a couple of years after a 2015-16 season that saw him sustain injuries such as a torn quadriceps and MCL sprain, the former high-flyer had to dramatically alter his playing style in order to protect his body. After his final All-Star season, his first full season in Detroit, Griffin has averaged 8.2 points per game (he averaged 21.9 points per game up to that point).

In that effort, they should work with him on his landings, as NBA legend Dwyane Wade once had to do.

Focusing on his weaknesses

With that in mind, Amen Thompson's injury is also a subtle reminder that his game — more than likely — can't be overly reliant if he wants to play in the NBA for longer than decade, let alone to dominate against teams that will test his shooting ability throughout the regular and postseason.

Ultimately, Thompson — though a creative scorer — will be best served by becoming a knockdown shooter either in the midrange — which he's more than capable of — or on post-ups where he uses his size advantage against smaller guards. Whether those midrange shots come in the form of Louvre-worthy jumpers, push shots or 15-foot floaters, Thompson simply has to have a weapon that prevents defenses from sagging off of him too much if his outside shot isn't falling.

With him being such an elite passer already, him becoming a post-up machine is interesting, as opponents would have to choose whether to double and let him distribute or to use his physical advantage in a one-on-one matchup.

Frankly, given his basketball IQ, creativity, natural feel and length, Thompson will be one of the most fun players in the league no matter what. However, he can't become overly reliant on his athleticism, and the Rockets need to resolve that as soon as possible.