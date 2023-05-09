With the Houston Rockets hiring Ime Udoka and prioritizing defensive improvement this offseason, multiple players found themselves placed under the microscope.

However, none more than center Alperen Sengun, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

For all of his talent on the offensive end — the passing, the low-post scoring, the ability to stretch the floor — Sengun has had notable struggles defensively.

Particularly in regard to his ability to guard players out in space. Not that Sengun is the only big man with that problem. In fact, even Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid — the 2023 NBA MVP — has well-documented issues in that area as well.

At 6-foot-9, Sengun isn’t an elite shot-blocker either. Though averaging 0.9 blocks in 24.9 minutes per game since being drafted, opponents shot 64.9 percent from the field on shots within six feet of the rim when Sengun was viewed as the primary defender last season, 3.3 percent higher than the average field goal percentage in that area.

He is better when guarding big men in the post. Nonetheless, his lack of length, agility and vertical explosiveness often hinders him from being a better interior defender. As does his tendency to reach and pick up personal fouls.

Consequently, for the Rockets to become a true contender, they’ll need to have at least one big man behind Sengun that can provide them with the defensive presence that they desire.

Which is why the Rockets must target Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft; a pick that Houston acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers when they sent them veteran guard Eric Gordon before the 2023 trade deadline.

Why Rockets must target Dereck Lively II in 2023 NBA Draft with pick acquired from Clippers

Duke Blue Devils center Dereck Lively II is to defense what Alperen Sengun is to offense.

This is the primary reason that the Houston Rockets need to select him with the 20th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Despite averaging a modest 5.2 points in 20.6 minutes per game for Duke as a true freshman in the 2022-23 season, he also recorded 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Those numbers translate to 10.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per 40 minutes.

For another viewpoint, from Jan. 21 to the end of the 2022-23 season, Lively averaged 6.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 25 minutes per game with the Blue Devils going 14-4 during that stretch.

At 7-foot-1 and 230 pounds, the first thing to recognize about Lively is that he simply has the size that deters opponents from wanting to drive at the rim. However, for those bold enough to still attack, Lively is a quick leaper with a high vertical and great timing. All of which lead to the Philadelphia native to have a number of emphatic blocks at the rim.

To that point, Lively also does a solid job of staying vertical on shot contests. Though as a rim-protector hes going to be more prone to shooting fouls, continuing to work on his verticality will limit the amount of fouls called on him.

Nonetheless, his pick-and-roll defense is what matters most for the Rockets.

Lively not only has read-and-react ability but has no issue recovering to the roll man after slowing down the ball-handler. When guarding players in space, his length and effort in contesting shots are almost as important as him having plus-mobility for a big man. He isn’t always chopping his feet to stop would-be scorers from getting around him. He does make sure he obstructs their vision as much as possible though.

On offense, Lively is going to be restricted to the dunker’s spot early in his career, whether that be as a dump-off option, a rim-running or pick-and-roll lob threat. However, Lively has flashed potential as both a short roll playmaker and stretch-big, even shooting 31.3 percent from 3-point range in his final AAU season.

Lively is unlikely to start for the Rockets given that Sengun is often their most efficient offensive option. Still, he should have plenty of opportunity to impact the game. After all, Sengun plays fewer than 30 minutes per game.

But what if…

The only negative of adding Lively is that, should he prove himself to be worthy of a starting role down the line, it would mean one of Sengun or Jabari Smith Jr. is going to be moved to the bench.

Though a better athlete than Sengun, Smith struggled mightily throughout his rookie season. He didn’t even truly outperform Sengun in the areas he was projected to be great at.

Sengun shot 33.3 percent from 3 in 2022-23 and 36.8 percent from deep after the 2023 All-Star Break. Meanwhile, Smith shot 30.7 percent from 3 in 2022-23 and 31.7 percent from deep after the All-Star Break.

While Sengun’s matchups scored 1.02 points per possession on post-ups in 2022-23, Smith allowed them to score 1.28 points per possession. Sengun allowed just 0.90 points per possession in isolation attempts while Smith allowed 0.94 points per possessions.

Honestly, the only area where Smith seems to be better than Sengun at this point is guarding the pick-and-roll finisher. Sengun allows them to score 1.08 points per possession while Smith holds them to a meager 0.84 points per possession.

That being said, Smith is a prospect that the Rockets had no intention of picking prior to the 2022 NBA Draft. As many remember, Houston had their eyes set firmly upon former Duke star Paolo Banchero. With Banchero going No. 1 in the draft though, the Rockets landed on Smith.

This isn’t a James Wiseman-being-trade-from-Golden-State scenario.

Nonetheless, Houston should consider moving Smith early and seeing what kind of haul they get for him.

Especially if they want to ensure they can select the connector or point guard they need with their 2023 top pick. As there’s currently a 48.9 percent chance that the Rockets pick lands outside of the top-4.