Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Nick Nurse has been heavily linked with the Houston Rockets amid rumblings that his time with the Toronto Raptors is coming to an end. Interestingly, it looks like Houston fans are welcome to the idea of having the champion coach come to town.

With his Raptors contract set to expire after the 2023-24 season, Nurse’s future in Toronto has come into focus. His potential exit has been fueled by reports that there has been frustrations inside the organization directed towards Nurse as a result of the team’s inconsistent and poor performance this 2022-23, per Bleacher Report.

Amid those talks, the Rockets have emerged as a potential suitor for Nurse if he ends up leaving Toronto. With Houston expected to fire Stephen Silas after the season, the one-time champion tactician is said to be a prime target for the Texas franchise to take over as their new head coach.

As mentioned, plenty of Houston fans appeared to be ecstatic with the idea of Nurse replacing Silas:

“Give a coach like Nick Nurse a Wemby, Jabari and Sengun front court and watch the Rockets usher in a new era of basketball.. can you imagine if Jokic had a Rudy Gobert type player that can shoot step backs and also a 6’11 forward that can guard 1 thru 5 on the other side,” one fan commented, who is obviously excited about the prospect of Houston landing Victor Wembanyama and potentially having Nurse as head coach.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another fan noted how Rockets fans have already changed the Raptors coach’s Wikipedia page, “Nick Nurse‘s Wiki page already has him as the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Weird stuff.”

“If the Rockets get Nick Nurse. I will not call Tillman a broke boy for the entire season,” a third excited Houston faithful added.

“Tbh, Nick Nurse coaching the Rockets would be interesting next season especially if the Rockets do land Wembanyama,” a supporter furthered.

It remains to be seen if Nurse will actually be available and if the Rockets will really pursue him, but it’s definitely a storyline worth keeping an eye on in the offseason.