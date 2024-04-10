The Houston Rockets take on the Utah Jazz Thursday night for game number 80 on the season. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Jazz prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Rockets are eliminated from the playoffs, so they are just playing for pride in this game. Houston has beaten the Rockets in all there games this season. In those three games, the Rockets are scoring 125.0 points per game. Jalen Green leads the team with 27.3 points per game while Fred VanVleet scores 24.3. Houston will be without Alperen Sengun for this game still as he continues to rehab his injury.
The Jazz are another team that has been eliminated from the playoffs. They are 29-50 this season, and currently ride a 13-game losing streak. Against the Rockets, the Jazz have scored 115.0 points per game. Collin Sexton leads the team with 25.7 points and 6.0 assists per game against the Rockets this season. John Collins has averaged 20.7 points per game, as well. Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins are all questionable for the game Thursday night.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
NBA Odds: Rockets-Jazz Odds
Houston Rockets: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -148
Utah Jazz: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +124
Over: 226 (-110)
Under: 226 (-110)
How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz
Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT
TV: Space City Home Network, KJZZ TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
Houston has been able to crush the Jazz this year, and they are going it on the offensive side of the court. Houston is scoring 125.0 points per game in their three games played against Utah. When the Rockets score 120 points or more this season, they are 15-8. With only Sengun out, the Rockets should be able to continue their scoring frenzy against the Jazz in this game.
Utah is allowing 120.7 points per game, which is the second-most in the NBA. It is not a surprise that the Rockets have been able to have a lot of success against the Jazz in their three games played this season. When the Jazz allow over their season average, they are 5-31. Houston should be able to put up some points in this game, and if they score as much as they have been, they are going to sweep this season series.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
Utah has been able to play .500 basketball at home this season, and that is something to keep an eye on. The Jazz are 20-20 at home, but 9-30 on the road, which is why their record is what it is. On the other hand, the Rockets are a non-playoff team because their road record is 12-26. Just a few more road wins would have the Rockets still fighting for a playoff spot. However, it has not happened, and the Rockets are a much worse team when playing away from Houston.
Final Rockets-Jazz Prediction & Pick
This is game that really does not matter for standings. The Rockets are the better team here, though. Despite their road record, I like the Rockets to cover the spread in this game and complete the season sweep over the jazz. Utah is just not playing well right now, and I do not see that changing anytime soon.
Final Rockets-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets -3 (-110)